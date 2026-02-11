The New York Knicks take on the Philadelphia 76ers in a key Atlantic Division matchup on Wednesday. New York is coming off a 137-134 overtime loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, while Philadelphia dropped a 135-118 decision at Portland on Monday. The Knicks (34-20), who are second in the Atlantic, are 12-13 on the road this season. The 76ers (30-23), who are fourth in the division, are 15-13 on their home floor. Paul George (suspension) remains out for Philadelphia, while Joel Embiid (knee) is questionable. New York hasn't yet revealed its injury report.

Tipoff from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The 76ers lead the all-time series 266-213, but the Knicks have won six of the past eight meetings. Philadelphia is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. 76ers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 221.5.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. 76ers 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. 76ers:

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: Philadelphia -2.5 at DraftKings Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 221.5 points Knicks vs. 76ers money line: Philadelphia -137, New York +115 Knicks vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. 76ers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. 76ers, the model is going Over on the total (221.5). The Over has hit in three of the last five New York games, and in three of the last six Philadelphia games.

The SportsLine model is projecting New York's Jalen Brunson to score 26 points on average and be one of five Knicks players to score 11.6 or more points. Embiid, meanwhile, is projected to have 28 points as four 76ers players score 13.6 points or more.

