Longtime rivals will meet in the second round of the NBA playoffs 2026 as the New York Knicks face the Philadelphia 76ers, with Game 1 on Monday. New York (53-29) knocked off Atlanta in six games to reach the East semifinals for the fourth straight year. Philadelphia (45-37) rallied from a 3-1 hole to upend Boston to give the Sixers their first series win since 2023. This is the 11th playoff matchup between the franchises, with the 76ers holding the 6-4 edge, though New York won the last meeting in 2024.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City. After opening at -4.5, New York is now a 7.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Knicks odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 212.5. Before making any Knicks vs. 76ers picks, check out the Sixers vs. Knicks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. 76ers:

76ers vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -7.5 at FanDuel 76ers vs. Knicks over/under: 213.5 points 76ers vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -285, 76ers +231 76ers vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine 76ers vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Knicks vs. 76ers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Sixers vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (212.5) in over-under betting. Each of the four regular-season meetings had at least 221 points scored, with the four averaging 230 combined points. Both teams hit the Over in their closeout games in the first round, while New York has gone over in three out of its last four games overall. The last matchup between these two in February eclipsed the total, while the last two playoff games between these teams -- which came in 2024 -- both hit the Over.

Four players -- two from each team -- are projected to surpass 20 points, while each squad has five total players in double-digits. These are two efficient offenses, with both ranking in the top six in fewest turnovers per game, so most possessions end with points instead of giving the ball away. SportsLine's model has taken that into account, along with the trends, and has the teams combining for 219 points. The Over hits in 57% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Knicks vs. 76ers spread pick at SportsLine, and bet the Over at FanDuel right here:

How to make 76ers vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Sixers, and which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 76ers vs. Knicks line to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.