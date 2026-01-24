Eastern Conference powers meet on Saturday afternoon as the New York Knicks travel to take on the Philadelphia 76ers. New York is 27-18 overall and ended a four-game losing streak by blowing out the Nets earlier this week. The Sixers beat Houston 128-122 on Thursday, and are 24-19 overall. Karl-Anthony Towns (back) is questionable for the Knicks.

Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. ET at Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia. Philadelphia is a 1-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. 76ers odds, while the over/under is 228.5. Before making any Knicks vs. 76ers picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 14 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 35-15 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated 76ers vs. Knicks 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. 76ers:

Knicks vs. 76ers spread 76ers -1 Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 228.5 points Knicks vs. 76ers money line: 76ers -114, Knicks -106 Knicks vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. 76ers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model has simulated 76ers vs. Knicks 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (228.5 points). Philadelphia has seen its last two games and four of its last seven go Over the total. New York, meanwhile, is 24-21 to the Over this season. The model is projecting 237 points on Saturday as the Over hits more than 60% of the time.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in well over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Knicks vs. 76ers, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time?