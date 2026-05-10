The third-seeded New York Knicks will look to complete the sweep when they battle the seventh-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference semifinal matchup on Sunday afternoon. New York is coming off a 108-94 win on Friday night to take a 3-0 series lead. The Knicks (53-29), who placed second in the Atlantic Division, are 25-20 on the road this season, including the postseason. The 76ers (45-37), who placed fourth in the Atlantic Division, are 24-21 on their home court in 2025-26. OG Anunoby (hamstring) is questionable for New York.

Tip-off from Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia is set for 3:30 p.m. ET. The 76ers lead the all-time postseason series 23-19, but the Knicks have won seven of the last nine playoff meetings. New York is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest 76ers vs. Knicks odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5. Before making any Knicks vs. 76ers picks, check out the Knicks vs. 76ers predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second round of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. 76ers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for 76ers vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. 76ers spread: Knicks -1.5 at FanDuel Knicks vs. 76ers over/under: 214.5 points Knicks vs. 76ers money line: Knicks -118, 76ers -102 Knicks vs. 76ers picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. 76ers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top 76ers vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. Sixers, SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (214.5). The Under has hit in six of the past 10 head-to-head matchups, including four of the last seven. The Under has also hit in 26 of the past 47 New York road games and 25 of the last 46 Philadelphia home games. The Under has also hit in seven of the past 10 76ers games.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Knicks to have just three players scoring 15 points or more, led by Jalen Brunson's 26.8 points. Joel Embiid is projected to lead the 76ers with 25.4 points scored, as three Philadelphia players will score 15 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 211 total points as the Under hits in 55.8% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Knicks vs. 76ers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Under in Sixers vs. Knicks at FanDuel here:

How to make Knicks vs. 76ers picks

After simulating each possession of 76ers vs. Knicks 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Sixers, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Sixers vs. Knicks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.