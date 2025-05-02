This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

🏀 Good morning to all, but especially to ...

JALEN BRUNSON AND THE NEW YORK KNICKS

Jalen Brunson won Clutch Player of the Year for a reason, and the Pistons just found out in the hardest way imaginable. Brunson shook defensive ace Ausar Thompson and nailed a game-winning 3 pointer with 4.3 seconds left to lift the Knicks to a 116-113 Game 6 win and send New York to the second round where they will face the Celtics.

Brunson scored 10 of his game-high 40 points in the fourth quarter. That included eight in the final 2:30, during which New York outscored Detroit 11-1.

Detroit had a chance to tie, but Malik Beasley fumbled a Cade Cunningham pass, and time ran out.

fumbled a pass, and time ran out. Brunson's seven 40-point playoff games with the Knicks ties Bernard King for most in franchise history.

We'd be remiss to not mention a terrific Mikal Bridges game: 25 points on 11-for-16 shooting, including the game-tying putback the possession before Brunson's game-winner.

But Brunson ... man. What a player. What a shot. Here's James Herbert on the Knicks' ice-in-his-veins superstar.

Herbert: "New York coach Tom Thibodeau said that the playoffs are about perseverance, toughness, and getting through the emotional highs and lows that are unavoidable. In this respect, Brunson's 'makeup' and 'intangibles' are what make him special."



That leaves only two first-round series left, and only one guaranteed to include the best two words in sports: Game 7. The Clippers and the Nuggets are going the distance after LA's 111-105 win. James Harden had 28 points, a major departure from his big-game history, Brad Botkin notes, and Kawhi Leonard (27) and Norman Powell (24) were also impressive offensively.

But the box score doesn't always tell the story: Nicolas Batum scored just six points but made winning play after winning play, and LA outscored Denver by 11 with him on the court.

Who will step up in Game 7 Saturday? I can't wait to see.

👍 Honorable mentions

🏀 And not such a good morning for ...

THE DETROIT PISTONS

It's only not a good morning for Detroit because a wonderful season has come to an end, and that's never fun. Still, Detroit made the playoffs for the first time since 2019 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2008.

Cade Cunningham became a star. Promising youngsters Jalen Duran and Ausar Thompson took big steps, too. But to continue the momentum, Detroit must modernize, Sam Quinn writes.

Quinn: "The Pistons just had their best season in more than a decade because they leaned into their organization's old-school tendencies. The goal here is going to be maintaining the defense and toughness that got them here with the modernization necessary to take the next step. They need to shoot more 3s without sacrificing much defensively. They need to keep developing their own players while keeping an eye out for flashier ones who might make sense down the line."

👎 Not so honorable mentions

🏈 NFC North, AFC North offseason grades; instant impact rookies



The NFC North sent three teams to the playoffs last year, and even with crucial departures for two of those teams -- both Lions coordinators and Sam Darnold for the Vikings -- it figures to be a loaded division once again. The young Packers aren't going anywhere, and the Bears, led by former Detroit offensive coordinator Ben Johnson, figure to be much improved.

How much? Chicago earned an "A" in Garrett Podell's NFC North offseason grades thanks to upgrades to the offensive line (Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, Drew Dalman) and Caleb Williams' weapons (Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III). As Garrett writes, "That's a great way to maximize your first overall pick quarterback on his rookie deal."

Bryan DeArdo, meanwhile, gave out AFC North grades, and while the Steelers got the best mark, it's the Ravens who top Jordan Dajani's AFC team rankings.

Dajani: "Baltimore found a way to keep left tackle Ronnie Stanley and then signed DeAndre Hopkins in free agency, but also drafted the best safety in this class with Malaki Starks at No. 27 overall, then found a first-round talent in Mike Green at No. 59 overall -- who led the FBS with 17 sacks last season. Baltimore also made THREE sixth-round picks I liked."

Here's more NFL content for the first weekend post-draft.

🏀 NBA trade candidates ahead of potential hectic summer



The NBA has become as dramatic off the court as it is on it, with player empowerment, trade rumors and player movement giving the sport a true 24/7/365 news cycle.

This offseason figures to be more of the same. We've already talked at length about Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant being the potential headliners for blockbuster trades, but they're not alone. Sam has five stars on trade alert, including ...

Quinn: "Zion Williamson -- The Pelicans fired general manager David Griffin, whose primary crime was building a team around a star in Williamson who could never stay healthy. ... He closed the year playing some of the best basketball of his career, and he comes with the added bonus of a contract filled with protections against injuries. ... He's the likely target of a team that might not have access to a sure thing like Antetokounmpo. Some bold general manager is going to bet his job on the chance that Williamson finally gets his body in order. If he does? His new team could contend quickly."

🏇 151st Kentucky Derby preview, picks



They'll run for the roses (and a lot of money) this weekend, and a familiar name is back: Legendary, controversial trainer Bob Baffert returns to the Kentucky Derby for the first time since 2021, when post-race testing revealed Derby winner Medina Spirit had a banned substance in his system (and was disqualified).

Baffert had two horses in this field, but Rodriguez was scratched Thursday with a bruised foot, replaced by Baeza. Baffert's lone horse is Citizen Bull, who has 15-1 odds to win.

Journalism is the favorite (hey, a nice storyline for my profession!) at 7-2, and you can see live odds here and post positions here.

We have expert picks, via SportsLine, from ...

Go, Journalism!

