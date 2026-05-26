Knicks advance to first NBA Finals since 1999; Astros combine for no-hitter; Hurricanes lead Canadiens 2-1

This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.
🏀 Five things to know Tuesday
- The Knicks are going to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999. The Knicks completed their Eastern Conference Finals sweep of the Cavaliers with a 130-93 throttling in Game 4. New York now rolls into the NBA Finals on an 11-game winning streak, and it has been utterly dominant throughout this playoff run. Now, the Knicks will get some rest before facing the winner of Spurs vs. Thunder. Keep up with the results of that series with our 2026 NBA playoffs bracket. We'll have more on this game -- and the perspective from both sides -- below.
- Andrei Svechnikov gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 series lead in the ECF. The Hurricanes are now just two wins away from the Stanley Cup Final. Svechnikov played the role of hero in Game 3 as he sent home the game-winning goal in a 3-2 overtime victory against the Canadiens. For the second straight game, Montreal managed to hang around despite getting outshot badly (38-13) before losing in overtime. Stay locked onto the latest conference final updates with our 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs bracket.
- Three Astros pitchers combined to throw the first no-hitter since 2024. They didn't get it done in traditional fashion, but the Astros produced MLB's first no-hitter in nearly two years as three pitchers combined to blank the Rangers in a 9-0 victory. Tatsuya Imai got the start for Houston and went six innings before Steven Okert and Alimber Santa finished the job. In true modern baseball fashion, the final pitch of the game was challenged before ABS upheld the call of a strike.
- Malachi Moreno is returning to Kentucky for his sophomore season. This hasn't been the rosiest offseason for Kentucky, but it got some good news Monday. Moreno announced that he will pull his name out of the 2026 NBA Draft and return to the Wildcats. As a true freshman last season, Moreno averaged 7.8 points and 6.3 rebounds en route to earning All-SEC Freshman honors. This is a big win for Mark Pope as he tries to bounce back from a disappointing 2025-26 campaign.
- Rays shortstop Wander Franco was found criminally responsible in his sexual abuse trial. In much more serious news, a judge in the Dominican Republic found Franco criminally responsible for sexual and psychological abuse of a minor. Despite that ruling, Franco will not serve a prison sentence. A former All-Star, Franco hasn't played since 2023 and will now be the subject of an investigation by MLB as he awaits what could be a lengthy suspension.
🗽 Do not miss this: Brunson is nearing GOAT status
The Knicks are one of the most storied franchises in the NBA -- and one of the most iconic brands in all of American sports. The list of legends that have donned the orange and blue is long, but Jalen Brunson is quickly working his way toward the title of Greatest Knick Of All Time.
Ever since Brunson joined the Knicks in 2022-23, the Knicks have only improved year after year after year. The win total has climbed each season and -- more importantly -- the playoff runs have gotten deeper. Just take a look:
- 2022-23: 47 wins, second-round loss
- 2023-24: 50 wins, second-round loss
- 2024-25: 51 wins, conference finals loss
- 2025-26: 53 wins, NBA Finals
As our own Sam Quinn explains, Brunson is just four wins away from topping a star-studded list of Knicks legends.
- Quinn: "He was family to the fanbase and city from the moment he arrived. After years of rejection, someone actively chose the Knicks, knowing fully what that choice meant. He grew from underdog to superstar while wearing the blue and orange, sharing the journey with both the fans and the icons watching from the stands. He's now led the Knicks to nearly as much sustained success as any of them. His arrival coincided with the team's first four-year playoff streak this century. They've won at least one round in all four of those postseason trips. No other team in the NBA today can say the same. He's now a three-time All-NBA player."
If you're looking for more on the 2026 Eastern Conference champion Knicks, we've got everything you need:
- Don't be fooled by their cakewalk in the East; the Knicks will be a handful in the Finals.
- How Mikal Bridges went from zero to hero in a 10-game span.
- New York has gambled and won in its pursuit of a championship roster.
While Brunson and the Knicks will play on into the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers exit the series with their tail between their legs. What's next for them after going all-in to pursue a championship? Quinn ponders whether LeBron James might be coming home to save the day once again.
⚾ MLB Memorial Day check-in
There's been a lot happening in the sports world since the MLB season began. The NBA and NHL playoffs are in full swing, the 2026 NFL Draft came and went and the WNBA season is now underway. If you've lost track of what's been happening on the diamond, we've got you covered.
Mike Axisa is here with his MLB Memorial Day check-in, and he provides a snapshot of where things stand in each league. Yes, the Mets are really that bad, and the White Sox are actually somewhat competent. When it comes to the very best team in the NL, a few teams could lay claim to that title, but Axisa says the Braves hold an edge because their exemplary record may still be selling them short.
- Axisa: "The Braves have baseball's best record at 36-18 and they've actually underperformed their run differential (+102 projects to a 38-16 record). The Brewers and Dodgers have a solid case here, but Atlanta has the NL's best record by 2 ½ games (two in the loss column). They're the obvious pick for the NL's best team on Memorial Day."
The full piece includes the current awards leaders as well. Can Cam Schlittler keep up his dominant start for the Yankees, and can Shohei Ohtani lock up yet another MVP?
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu made Tribal Combat official during WWE Raw.
- The Patriots' projected win total might be a little too high in 2026.
- It is rocket science: The Lakers have reportedly hired an ex-NASA employee as an assistant GM.
- These 26 stats about the 2026 CFB season will absolutely blow your mind.
- Greg Sankey isn't budging on the SEC Championship Game amid playoff expansion talks.
- The 2026 NCAA baseball tournament regional matchups and championship odds are here.
- After narrowly avoiding disaster, Tottenham star James Maddison is calling for more accountability.
- AC Milan is cleaning house after a massive failure in Serie A play.
- Croix Bethune is making her USWNT case with a spectacular season for the Current.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚾ Braves at Red Sox, 6:45 p.m. on TBS
🏀 Spurs at Thunder, Game 5, 8:30 p.m. on NBC
🏒 Avalanche at Golden Knights, Game 4, 9 pm. on ESPN