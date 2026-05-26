Knicks advance to first NBA Finals since 1999; Astros combine for no-hitter; Hurricanes lead Canadiens 2-1

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🏀 Five things to know Tuesday

🗽 Do not miss this: Brunson is nearing GOAT status

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The Knicks are one of the most storied franchises in the NBA -- and one of the most iconic brands in all of American sports. The list of legends that have donned the orange and blue is long, but Jalen Brunson is quickly working his way toward the title of Greatest Knick Of All Time.

Ever since Brunson joined the Knicks in 2022-23, the Knicks have only improved year after year after year. The win total has climbed each season and -- more importantly -- the playoff runs have gotten deeper. Just take a look:

2022-23: 47 wins, second-round loss

47 wins, second-round loss 2023-24: 50 wins, second-round loss

50 wins, second-round loss 2024-25: 51 wins, conference finals loss

51 wins, conference finals loss 2025-26: 53 wins, NBA Finals

As our own Sam Quinn explains, Brunson is just four wins away from topping a star-studded list of Knicks legends.

Quinn: "He was family to the fanbase and city from the moment he arrived. After years of rejection, someone actively chose the Knicks, knowing fully what that choice meant. He grew from underdog to superstar while wearing the blue and orange, sharing the journey with both the fans and the icons watching from the stands. He's now led the Knicks to nearly as much sustained success as any of them. His arrival coincided with the team's first four-year playoff streak this century. They've won at least one round in all four of those postseason trips. No other team in the NBA today can say the same. He's now a three-time All-NBA player."

If you're looking for more on the 2026 Eastern Conference champion Knicks, we've got everything you need:

While Brunson and the Knicks will play on into the NBA Finals, the Cavaliers exit the series with their tail between their legs. What's next for them after going all-in to pursue a championship? Quinn ponders whether LeBron James might be coming home to save the day once again.

⚾ MLB Memorial Day check-in

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There's been a lot happening in the sports world since the MLB season began. The NBA and NHL playoffs are in full swing, the 2026 NFL Draft came and went and the WNBA season is now underway. If you've lost track of what's been happening on the diamond, we've got you covered.

Mike Axisa is here with his MLB Memorial Day check-in, and he provides a snapshot of where things stand in each league. Yes, the Mets are really that bad, and the White Sox are actually somewhat competent. When it comes to the very best team in the NL, a few teams could lay claim to that title, but Axisa says the Braves hold an edge because their exemplary record may still be selling them short.

Axisa: "The Braves have baseball's best record at 36-18 and they've actually underperformed their run differential (+102 projects to a 38-16 record). The Brewers and Dodgers have a solid case here, but Atlanta has the NL's best record by 2 ½ games (two in the loss column). They're the obvious pick for the NL's best team on Memorial Day."

The full piece includes the current awards leaders as well. Can Cam Schlittler keep up his dominant start for the Yankees, and can Shohei Ohtani lock up yet another MVP?

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚾ Braves at Red Sox, 6:45 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Spurs at Thunder, Game 5, 8:30 p.m. on NBC

🏒 Avalanche at Golden Knights, Game 4, 9 pm. on ESPN