The New York Knicks have agreed to trade Cam Reddish and a future protected first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange for Josh Hart, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Details on the pick, including the year and the actual protections, are still unclear.

Hart was also traded at the deadline last season, when the New Orleans Pelicans sent him to the Blazers in the CJ McCollum trade. In 51 games for the Blazers this season, all in the starting lineup, Hart has been his usual versatile self, averaging 9.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists, while providing stout perimeter defense. He has struggled shooting the ball from outside, however, making just 30.4 percent of his attempts.

This is also the second deadline in a row that Reddish has been moved. The Knicks took a flyer on him last season, but he was never able to fully gain head coach Tom Thibodeau's trust. He quickly lost his spot in the rotation this season, and has not played since Dec. 3.

