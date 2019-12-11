Knicks approached Pelicans about trade centered around Kristaps Porzingis-Anthony Davis swap, per report

The New York Knicks are going through one of their regular collapses. This time around, they started out the season 4-20, have already fired head coach David Fizdale and executives Steve Mills and Scott Perry are on the hot seat. As the prospects of another bleak winter set in around Madison Square Garden, there's plenty to dig into about how things went so wrong.

We know the broad strokes from the past few months -- James Dolan is one of the worst owners in the league, they struck out on key free agents and constructed an ill-fitting roster -- but the roots stretch much further back. In a long, well-reported feature, Ramona Shelburne of ESPN dove into the details and revealed some very interesting information.

One of those stories dates back to last season, before the Knicks swung a blockbuster trade to move out former franchise building block Kristaps Porzingis. As we know now, they traded him to the Dallas Mavericks along with Tim Hardaway Jr., Courtney Lee and Trey Burke in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews and two first-round picks. But before that deal came together, they tried to entice the New Orleans Pelicans on a deal centered around a Porzingis-Anthony Davis swap.

The Knicks began gauging interest in Porzingis early in 2019. According to sources, New York offered the New Orleans Pelicans a package centered around Porzingis in exchange for forward Anthony Davis. But former Pelicans general manager Dell Demps showed little interest in that discussion, and the Knicks took that as an indication that interest in Porzingis might not be as high leaguewide. Porzingis and his brother, Janis, who serves as his agent, had planned to meet with management to discuss his future in January. Once the Porzingis brothers found out that the Knicks were discussing a trade with the Dallas Mavericks, sources said, they hurried a meeting the next morning and asked to be moved to one of four destinations: the Nets, Clippers, Raptors or Heat. The meeting was brief, and the Knicks agreed to terms with Dallas before the brothers had returned from the suburbs to their Manhattan home. Even with the ACL injury, Porzingis commanded significant interest around the NBA -- and dozens of teams were confused about why they never had a chance to bid on him.

The fact that the Knicks reached out to the Pelicans to try and get Anthony Davis is obviously the headline news here. Whether it was at the trade deadline or in the summer, it was clear to everyone that Davis was going to be out of New Orleans soon. Of course the Knicks were interested in him; who wouldn't be? But everything about how they progressed from that point is perhaps more interesting.

Even though he was still rehabbing at the time, Porzingis is a rare talent, and as Shelburne reported, teams around the league had "significant interest" in him. While the Pelicans were wise to turn down the Knicks' offer, it makes sense why New York started by looking at potential swaps for other high-level players. What doesn't make sense is why the Knicks so quickly pivoted to just dumping Porzingis for cap space.

The Pelicans were in a rare situation with Davis, in which they were sure to get much better offers as time went along, and that likely played a much bigger role in their refusal of the deal than whatever their evaluation of Porzingis may have been. Yet for whatever reason, it seems like the Knicks took that disinterest as a reflection of Porzingis' value, and set about just trying to get whatever they could for him.

How else can you explain their next steps? Why would you set out trying to get another star for Porzingis, and then, before most teams even knew he was available, trade him to Dallas for one middling prospect, some late first-round picks and the ability to clear cap space? If the latter was your main concern all along, and you were convinced you were getting Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, why look at Davis in the first place?

As these new details reveal, the Knicks really messed up the Porzingis trade saga, even more than we already knew. Mistakes happen sometimes, and teams make bad deals that don't work out, but what's more damning is that this makes it clear the Knicks really didn't have a plan beyond hoping they could figure out a way to get a superstar into MSG.

And when that didn't work out, they didn't know what to do.