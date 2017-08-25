Knicks avoid mentioning Carmelo Anthony on website, team president's blog post

The Knicks have been in talks all offseason to finally trade Carmelo Anthony. It's no secret the team wants to deal him, but Melo apparently won't waive his no-trade clause except for the Rockets. Regardless, Melo's departure from New York seems to be in the cards -- sooner or later.

Checking out the Knicks website, it seems as if New York has already moved on from its disgruntled star. A quick look appears to show no pictures or mention of Anthony anywhere. It gets even more noticeable in a blog post written by Knicks President Steve Mills. He writes about it being a new era for the franchise, and while he lists several key Knicks players, Anthony's name doesn't make an appearance.

Dogged defense. Crisp, unselfish ball movement. Scraping for loose balls. These will be our hallmarks. And our plan to become more youthful and athletic is underway with 22-year-old Kristaps Porzingis, the return of Tim Hardaway Jr., 25, Willy Hernangómez, 23, and with the debut of our 1st round draft pick, Frank Ntilikina, just 19. Scott comes to us a seasoned pro and knows how to build winning programs. He will refine basketball operations, from developing players in the G League to assembling the right pieces on The Garden floor. And coach Jeff Hornacek, gritty in his playing days, will preach work ethic and rigor while he implements new approaches to our offense and defense.

Mills continues on with the rest of the post and doesn't make a single mention of Anthony. It's quite clear that the Knicks have no plans to include Anthony in their long-term future even if they've struggled so far to move him.

As weird as this is, the Knicks are probably smart to avoid mentioning Anthony while they actively attempt to trade him. Everybody knows he's not going to be with the team much longer and they would look really silly to feature him in advertisement material on their website and in blog posts, only to trade him days, or weeks, later.