The New York Knicks almost blew a 15-point lead on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans, but thanks to some late-game heroics from Reggie Bullock and another strong performance by Julius Randle, they came away with a 122-112 win in overtime.

Bullock's 3-pointer with two seconds left sent the game to overtime, but Randle was the star of the show in this one, as he has been all season long for the Knicks. He finished with 33 points, 10 assists, five rebounds and five steals, and in the process recorded his fourth straight game with at least 30 points.

It's the longest such scoring streak of Randle's career, and he also became the first Knicks player to accomplish that feat since Carmelo Anthony back in 2014. That's a pretty good encapsulation of just how good Randle has been this season, and how much the Knicks have struggled in recent years.

After his big day against the Pelicans, Randle -- who made his first All-Star Game earlier this season -- is now putting up 23.7 points, 10.5 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game, while shooting 40.5 percent from 3-point land. Every single one of those numbers is a career-high.

With Randle leading the way, the Knicks have now won six games in a row, which is their longest winning streak since 2014. They're also now all alone in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, and just half a game out of fourth, which would give them home court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

At the same time, they are only 1.5 games ahead of seventh, and just four games up on ninth, so there's still some work to do to make sure they don't wind up in the play-in tournament. But regardless of what happens the rest of the way, this is the most competitive the Knicks have been in nearly a decade, and they should make the playoffs for the first time since 2013.