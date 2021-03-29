The New York Knicks are in the midst of their best season in nearly a decade, but they suffered a big blow on Saturday. Promising young big man Mitchell Robinson suffered a fractured foot during the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the team confirmed. On Monday, the Knicks announced that Mitchell had successful surgery to repair a fractured fifth metatarsal in his right foot at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York.

In the middle of the fourth quarter of the game against Milwaukee, Robinson was battling with Bucks big man Brook Lopez in the post. As a lob pass came in for Lopez, Robinson went up to try and knock it away. Instead, he landed awkwardly and crumpled to the floor in serious pain. He immediately left the game and underwent X-rays, which confirmed the fracture. You can see the play where the injury occurred below:

It's not clear yet how long Robinson will be out, but with less than two months until the playoffs, it's certainly possible that he's done for the season. Regardless, this continues a somewhat worrying trend in regards to his health. He only recently came back from a broken hand and has suffered an array of injuries in his first three seasons. So far, his career-high for games played is just 66.

As for the Knicks, this is a big setback as they try to make the playoffs for the first time since 2013. Robinson was putting up 8.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game, and was by far their best rim protector. In his absence, Nerlens Noel figures to take on a much bigger role, and veteran Taj Gibson will have to play more. Plus, the Knicks will likely also gauge the buyout market, especially if Robinson is ruled out for the rest of the season.