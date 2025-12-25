The New York Knicks look to continue their home supremacy when they battle the Cleveland Cavaliers in an Eastern Conference matchup on the 2025 NBA Christmas Day schedule. Cleveland is coming off a 141-118 win over New Orleans on Tuesday, while New York dropped a 115-104 decision at Minnesota that same night. The Cavaliers (17-14), who are second in the Central Division, are 6-6 on the road this season. The Knicks (20-9), who are first in the Atlantic Division, are 14-2 on their home court. Evan Mobley (calf) is listed as questionable after missing the last five games.

Tipoff from Madison Square Garden in New York is set for noon ET. The Knicks lead the all-time series 122-109, but the Cavaliers have won four of the past five meetings. New York is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Knicks odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 239.5.

Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread: New York -5.5 at DraftKings Cavaliers vs. Knicks over/under: 239.5 points Cavaliers vs. Knicks money line: New York -223, Cleveland +183

The total has gone over in each of the past three Cleveland games, and in four of the past six New York games. Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell is projected to score around 26 points and be one of five Cavaliers players to score in double figures. New York's Jalen Brunson, meanwhile, is projected to have around 28 points as six Knicks players score in double figures.

