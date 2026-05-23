Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds, prediction: 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals picks, Game 3 bets by proven model

The first game required a wild 22-point rally plus overtime, but Jalen Brunson and the New York Knicks took care of business at home, building a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Four players scored in double figures in New York's Game 2 109-93 win, with Josh Hart pouring in 21 points. Now the Cavs get the opportunity play in front of the home crowd, where they're 6-1 in the 2026 NBA playoffs. No team has ever rallied from a 3-0 deficit in NBA playoff history, so it's a critical night for the Donovan Mitchell, James Harden and the Cavs.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. Cleveland is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 215.5, up two points from the opening line. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Knicks picks, check out the Cavaliers vs. Knicks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Cavaliers 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Cavs:

Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread: Cavaliers -2.5 at FanDuel Knicks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 215.5 points Knicks vs. Cavaliers money line: Cavaliers -134, Knicks +114 Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Knicks vs. Cavaliers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. Cavs, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (215.5). The Over hit in Game 1 thanks to the five-minute overtime period (219 total points), while Game 2 finished well under the mark (202 points on a 215.5 total). But offense is expected to rule this series, and the model projects the scoring surge begins Saturday. The Over has hit in five of the last seven games for the Cavaliers, and in four of the last seven games for the Knicks. Combined, the Knicks and Cavs averaged 234.7 ppg on the season.

The SportsLine model is projecting five Knicks players to score 15 points or more, led by Brunson's 26.3 points and 19.9 points (plus 10.7 rebounds) from Karl-Anthony Towns. Mitchell is projected to lead the Cavaliers with 27 points scored, with Harden at 19.1 and Evan Mobley at 17.7. The teams are projected to combine for 224 total points as the Over hits in 63% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Knicks vs. Cavaliers at FanDuel here:

How to make Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks

After simulating each possession of Knicks vs. Cavs 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Cavaliers vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.