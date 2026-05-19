The 2026 NBA Eastern Conference Finals get underway on Tuesday with the Game 1 matchup between the New York Knicks and Cleveland Cavaliers. The third-seeded Knicks (53-29) swept Philly in the East Semis and have won seven straight games in the 2026 NBA playoffs. No. 4 Cleveland (52-30) needed seven games to win each of its first two postseason series but has won two straight away games after starting the playoffs 0-5 on the road.

Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York City. New York is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Cavaliers vs. Knicks odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 217.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks, check out the Cavs vs. Knicks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cavaliers vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Cavaliers:

Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -7.5 at FanDuel Cavaliers vs. Knicks over/under: 217.5 points Cavaliers vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -252, Cavaliers +205 Cavaliers vs. Knicks picks: See Picks at SportsLine Cavaliers vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Cavaliers vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. Cavs, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (217.5). The Over went 2-1 during their regular season matchups, with both of their meetings in New York going over. Both squads saw the total eclipsed in their last playoff games, and this continued a trend for each team. The Over sports a 4-1 record over the Cavs' last five games, while the Over is 4-2 over the Knicks' last six contests.

New York and Cleveland each have offenses that are ahead of their respective defenses this season. The Knicks rank third in offensive rating, compared to seventh on defense, while the Cavaliers are sixth on the offensive end but just 15th in defensive rating. With three players projected to top 20 points, and another half-dozen forecasted to score in double-digits, the model calls for 220 combined points, making the Over, which hits 54% of the time, a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Cavaliers vs. Knicks spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Knicks vs. Cavaliers at FanDuel here:

How to make Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks

After simulating each possession of Cavs vs. Knicks 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Cavs, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cavs vs. Knicks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.