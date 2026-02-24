The New York Knicks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a key NBA Eastern Conference matchup as the Knicks go for the season sweep on Tuesday. New York is coming off a 105-99 win at Chicago on Sunday, while Cleveland dropped a 121-113 decision at Oklahoma City that same day. The Knicks (37-21), who are the third seed in the East, are 14-13 on the road this season. The Cavaliers (36-22), who are the fourth seed in the conference, are 19-11 on their home court.

Tipoff from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Knicks lead the all-time series 123-109. The Cavaliers are 4-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 231.5.

Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread: Cleveland -4 at DraftKings Knicks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 231.5 points Knicks vs. Cavaliers money line: Cleveland -173, New York +144 Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Cavaliers streaming: Peacock

Top Knicks vs. Cavaliers predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. Cavaliers, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (228.5). The Over has hit in the last two head-to-head meetings. The Over has hit in three of the last five New York games, while the Over hit in four of the last six Cleveland games.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Knicks' Jalen Brunson to score 25.6 points on average and be one of five New York players to score 11.2 or more points. The Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, meanwhile, is projected to have 25.9 points as four Cleveland players score 14.3 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 237 points as the Over clears in 56% of simulations.

How to make Cavaliers vs. Knicks picks

