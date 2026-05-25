Knicks vs. Cavs odds, prediction: 2026 NBA Eastern Conference finals picks, Game 4 best bets from proven model

The New York Knicks will look to complete the sweep when they battle the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 4 of their NBA Eastern Conference final matchup on Monday night. New York is coming off a 121-108 win on Saturday. The Knicks (53-29), the third seed in the conference, are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1998-99 and are looking for their first championship since 1972-73. The Cavaliers (52-30), the fourth seed in the East, are looking to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2017-18 and are looking for their first title since 2015-16.

Tip-off from Rocket Arena in Cleveland is set for 8 p.m. ET. The Knicks lead the all-time postseason series 15-2, and have won each of the last six meetings. New York is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Cavaliers odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 218.5. Before making any Cavaliers vs. Knicks picks, check out the Knicks vs. Cavs predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the conference finals of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 26-10 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Cavs 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Cavs vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Cavaliers spread: Knicks -2.5 at FanDuel Knicks vs. Cavaliers over/under: 218.5 points Knicks vs. Cavaliers money line: Knicks -132, Cavaliers +112 Knicks vs. Cavaliers picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Cavaliers streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Cavs vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. Cavs, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (218.5). The Over has hit in four of the past six head-to-head matchups. The Over has also hit in six of the past 10 New York games, and in three of the past four Cleveland games. The Over has hit in 50 of the last 98 Cleveland games when the line in over 205 points.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Knicks to have five players scoring 11.9 points or more, led by Jalen Brunson's 27.0 points. Donovan Mitchell is projected to lead the Cavaliers with 27.2 points scored, as four Cleveland players will score 13.9 points or more. The teams are projected to combine for 224 total points. The Over hits in 59.7% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Knicks vs. Cavs spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Cavs vs. Knicks at FanDuel here:

How to make Knicks vs. Cavs picks

After simulating each possession of Cavs vs. Knicks 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Cavs, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Cavs spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.