Knicks coach David Fizdale isn't against the idea of having Joakim Noah around next season

David Fizdale was officially introduced as coach of the Knicks on Tuesday. He takes over a franchise with a lot on its plate. Not only does he need to work with a roster that was built under an entirely different front office and coaching staff, but he has to put out any fires that was left over from the previous group as well.

One of those fires he has to put out is 33-year-old big man Joakim Noah. He's been absent from the team since February after an incident with former coach Jeff Hornacek. The Knicks have been looking to trade Noah since that incident occurred, but that was before they hired Fizdale. The new Knicks coach isn't against the idea of keeping Noah if he wants to come back.

David Fizdale says Joakim Noah reached out to him after he was hired. He intimates that he's open to the possibility of Noah returning. Scott Perry reiterates that all options are on the table w/Noah, who has been away from NYK since February after an argument w/Jeff Hornacek — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 8, 2018

It would be awkward for the Knicks to bring Noah back after last season's incidents, but that was with a different coach. Fizdale is one of the most respected coaches in the league by players and might be able to gain Noah's respect. If Noah wants to play for him and the Knicks are OK with having him back, then there's no reason to force a trade.

However, Fizdale doesn't necessarily have any plans etched in stone, so there's no guarantee the Knicks will keep Noah next season. He still has two years left on a four-year, $72 million deal and is a shell of the impact player he used to be. If they can find a deal to move him then that might be the best for the team from a basketball perspective. Of course, it takes two to tango, meaning the Knicks would need suitors in order to strike any sort of deal.