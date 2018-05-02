Knicks coaching rumors: David Fizdale gaining 'serious traction;' David Blatt, Mark Jackson, Mike Budenholzer in mix
The Knicks have reportedly narrowed down their coaching candidates
The Knicks' coaching search should be reaching a conclusion at some point this week after concluding interviews with various candidates earlier in the week. The Knicks have certainly done their due diligence throughout the coaching search, but it appears they've narrowed down their list to three names.
According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, former Grizzles coach David Fizdale, former Cavaliers coach David Blatt and former Hawks coach Mike Budenzholer are prime candidates for the position. All three names have something in common: They all have playoff experience and probably don't have the patience to go through a rebuild. It's very clear what direction New York wants to take with its next coach. It's interested in winning right away.
Of these three names, Fizdale has reportedly become the favorite to get the job. Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports says that he's gained serious traction to become the Knicks' next head coach. However, nothing is set in stone yet.
While these names have emerged as front runners, former Warriors coach Mark Jackson is trying to make a late push for the vacancy. According to Stein, Jackson and Knicks president Steve Mills have a mutual friend in Kevin Durant's business partner Rich Kleiman. A long time Knicks fan, Kleiman is making advocating for Jackson behind the scenes.
If the Knicks view Jackson as a worthy candidate, it should be based on his resume as a coach and not because of an influential friend's suggestion. That said, Jackson would fit the win-now mindset New York appears to have.
