The New York Knicks have reportedly expressed interest in Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd during their coaching search, and that interest is at least reciprocated, according to ESPN's Brian Windhorst.

"There is mutual intrigue on both sides," Windhorst said on "Sportscenter."

While Kidd played for the Mavericks over the course of two stints, he also ended his career in New York.

The Knicks just fired Tom Thibodeau after reaching the Eastern Conference finals and are looking for a coach they believe can get them over the hump and bring home an NBA title. The question is whether the Mavericks would grant permission for the Knicks to speak with their coach. The Mavericks just signed Kidd to a contract extension in May of last year, so they may not be keen on letting him go.

Windhorst laid out the three options for Dallas if New York asked permission to talk with Kidd: Say no, sweeten the pot for Kidd or trade him to the Knicks, the last of which would mark the second time that Kidd has been traded in his coaching career.

"We have seen a handful of trades of coaches over the last 15-18 years, including Jason Kidd being traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Milwaukee Bucks for two second-round picks 11 years ago," Windhorst said.

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Mavericks are poised to deny permission for the Knicks to speak with Kidd.

Kidd just led the Mavericks to a 39-43 record amidst a turbulent season that included the Luka Doncic trade. The Mavs finished 10th in the Western Conference and won their first play-in game before losing to the Memphis Grizzlies in the battle for the No. 8 seed.

In his four seasons with Dallas, Kidd has compiled a 179-149 record and took the team to the 2024 NBA Finals.

While Kidd may be a target for the Knicks, they are also looking at a number of other options. Former Los Angeles Lakers coaches Luke Walton and Mike Brown have emerged as candidates for the job, while other names like Michael Malone, Mike Budenholzer and Jeff Van Gundy have been folate as well.