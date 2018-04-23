Knicks coaching rumors: New York is the top choice for Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer

Hawks coach Mike Budenholzer is one of the most respected tacticians in the NBA. He has the ability to keep his players to a system that works and, can typically win more games than he loses if he has enough talent on the roster. Budenholzer, however, has been actively interviewing for other positions around the league. It appears he could be leaving Atlanta for a new destination this offseason.

According to the New York Post's Marc Berman, Budenholzer's preferred destination is the Knicks. He is reportedly unhappy with the direction his current team is heading in. He's already interviewed with the Suns, but the two sides weren't able to reach an agreement on a deal.

Mike Budenholzer is genuinely interested in the Knicks' job, according to an NBA source who has spoken to the Hawks coach. "New York's his top choice,'' the NBA source said. "If they offered him the job, he'd say yes. He wants to live in New York.'' Moreover, Budenholzer appears so disillusioned with the current Hawks' philosophy, it's difficult to imagine him returning. Atlanta is adopting the blueprint set by the "Trust The Process'' Sixers.

Budenholzer still has two years left on his contract with the Hawks, so any agreement he reaches with another team will likely involve negotiations between two teams to get him out of his current deal. The Knicks would be an interesting destination because it sounds like Budenholzer is trying to find a team intent on winning now rather than later. Hiring him would indicate that New York is once again trying to make a run at the playoffs.

Budenholzer would be a smart on-court decision for New York, but would it be a good decision in the long term? The Knicks have a bad habit of trying to skip steps in the team-building process in order to reach the postseason as fast as possible. Budenzholzer will get them wins in the short term, but they need to get the proper talent around him to go anywhere beyond a first-round playoff exit. There are no shortcuts for this.

As for the Hawks, this report is a pretty good indication that Budenholzer isn't going to stick around much longer. The 2015 Coach of The Year winner has seen his influence in the organization decrease over time. He was formerly the president of basketball operations, but the Hawks demoted him in the summer of 2017. Now the organization seems intent on a long building process that he doesn't want to be a part of. It will be best for both parties if they split sooner rather than later.