Knicks coaching rumors: New York reaches out to reps of David Fizdale, Jerry Stackhouse about vacancy

The New York Knicks wasted no time in setting about their offseason plans. Early on Thursday morning the team announced that they had relieved Jeff Hornacek of his head-coaching duties following another disappointing season at Madison Square Garden.

Now, the team must set about finding another new head coach -- their sixth of the decade. And according to a report from Newsday, they're moving fast. The team has reportedly contacted the reps of both David Fizdale and Jerry Stackhouse, and will interview Fizdale soon.

The Knicks reportedly have reached out to the representatives for David Fizdale and Jerry Stackhouse, and will interview Fizdale for their coaching vacancy this week. They said they are looking for someone who can relate to players, has strong defensive principals and will hold players accountable. Other potential candidates for the job include Mark Jackson, Jay Wright, Monty Williams, David Blatt, Chauncey Billups and Jason Kidd.

Fizdale, of course, was previously the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies before being fired earlier this season. He went 50-51 in little over a season with the Grizzlies, but clashed with Marc Gasol, and was let go during the Grizzlies' 11-game losing streak early in the campaign.

Stackhouse, meanwhile, has been the head coach of the Toronto Raptors' G League team, Raptors 905, for the past few seasons. He was named G League coach of the year in 2017 after leading the team to the G League title.

Whomever the Knicks choose -- whether it's Fizdale, Stackhouse, or someone else -- they need to make a long-term commitment. Their roster is not good, and likely won't be for a few seasons. Hiring a new coach with unrealistic goals will only make the job more difficult, and likely lead to having to go through this process all over again in a few seasons.