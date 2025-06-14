The New York Knicks are slated to conduct their first formal interviews for their coaching vacancy next week. The Knicks are scheduled to meet with former Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins and former Sacramento Kings coach Mike Brown, according to The Athletic and ESPN.

Jenkins, 40, spent the last six years as the Grizzlies' coach before he was fired with nine games remaining in the 2024-25 regular season. He compiled a 250-214 record in Memphis that included three consecutive playoff berths from 2021-23. In 2022, Memphis advanced beyond the first round of the playoffs for the first and only time during Jenkins' tenure.

Prior to Memphis, Jenkins spent time as an assistant coach with the Bucks and Hawks. He broke into the NBA as an intern with the Spurs ahead of the 2007-08 season. In 2012, Jenkins won an NBA Development League title while serving as an assistant coach for the Spurs' D-League affiliate, the Austin Toros.

Speaking of the Spurs, the 61-year-old Brown won an NBA title as a member of San Antonio's coaching staff in 2003. A two-time NBA Coach of the Year, Brown won three more NBA titles as a member of Golden State's coaching staff. As a head coach, Brown has compiled a 454-304 record that includes one Eastern Conference title (with the 2006-07 Cavaliers) and six playoff appearances.

After a largely successful run with the Cavaliers, Brown was fired just five games into his second season with the Lakers. After one year back in Cleveland, Brown spent the following six years as a Golden State assistant before becoming the Kings' coach prior to the start of the 2022-23 season. The Kings made the playoffs that season, but didn't qualify for the postseason the following season despite winning 46 games. He was fired this past season after the Kings got off to a disappointing 13-18 start.

The Knicks for looking for a new coach after relieving Tom Thibodeau of his duties shortly after New York was defeated by the Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. While he wasn't able to end the Knicks' title drought (which now stands at 52 years), Thibodeau did lead the Knicks to the franchise's first Eastern Conference finals appearance in 25 years.