Knicks' Courtney Lee says some players don't know plays, need to pay more attention

After dealing Carmelo Anthony before the season, the New York Knicks must have known that it was going to be a rough season -- especially in the beginning. Sure enough, the Knicks are off to an 0-3 start and weren't even slightly competitive in Tuesday's 110-89 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Knicks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. expressed his frustration after the game, alluding to a lack of cohesion between New York players.

Tim Hardaway Jr: "We’re all out there just running like we don’t know what’s going on. It can’t happen." — Steve Popper (@StevePopper) October 25, 2017

Knicks guard Courtney Lee went a step further, saying that the team's problem is that they don't pay enough attention during practice and need to study the playbook.

Courtney Lee said some players don't know the plays and they need to pay attention more in practice. — Al Iannazzone (@Al_Iannazzone) October 25, 2017

Hardaway made headlines this offseason -- not good ones -- after he signed a four-year, $71 million deal with the Knicks, and he's done little to silence the haters in the early going. Hardaway is averaging 11 points, 1.5 assists and 0.5 rebounds while shooting 27 percent from the field and 29 percent on 3-pointers.

It's clear that the Knicks are struggling, but it's never a good sign when one of your players is calling out members of his team for not knowing the plays.

For those that thought the Knicks' circus would end with the departure of Carmelo and Phil Jackson, it appears you were sorely mistaken.