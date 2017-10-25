Knicks' Courtney Lee says some players don't know plays, need to pay more attention
The Knicks fell to 0-3 and two of their players aired their frustrations.
After dealing Carmelo Anthony before the season, the New York Knicks must have known that it was going to be a rough season -- especially in the beginning. Sure enough, the Knicks are off to an 0-3 start and weren't even slightly competitive in Tuesday's 110-89 loss to the Boston Celtics.
Knicks shooting guard Tim Hardaway Jr. expressed his frustration after the game, alluding to a lack of cohesion between New York players.
Knicks guard Courtney Lee went a step further, saying that the team's problem is that they don't pay enough attention during practice and need to study the playbook.
Hardaway made headlines this offseason -- not good ones -- after he signed a four-year, $71 million deal with the Knicks, and he's done little to silence the haters in the early going. Hardaway is averaging 11 points, 1.5 assists and 0.5 rebounds while shooting 27 percent from the field and 29 percent on 3-pointers.
It's clear that the Knicks are struggling, but it's never a good sign when one of your players is calling out members of his team for not knowing the plays.
For those that thought the Knicks' circus would end with the departure of Carmelo and Phil Jackson, it appears you were sorely mistaken.
-
Davis exits game with knee injury
Davis' injury history makes moments like this even more concerning
-
NBA Tuesday: LeBron wows as Cavs PG
Updates from every game around the NBA on Tuesday night
-
WATCH: Russell nutmegs Vucevic twice
If it ain't broke, don't fix it
-
Fultz: Shooting form is due to injury
Fultz reworked his jumper over the summer because of an injury, and the results have been...
-
NBA DFS optimal lineups for October 24
Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal DraftKings and FanDuel...
-
Flagrant Two Podcast: Malik Monk, more
Malik Monk of the Hornets sits down to weigh in on the Rookie of the Year race and more
Add a Comment