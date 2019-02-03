Knicks didn't listen to all offers for Kristaps Porzingis, per report; Porzingis tells Knicks fans to 'stay woke'
Porzingis dropped a cryptic message for Knicks fans on Sunday morning
It doesn't seem like the New York Knicks did their full due diligence when it came to trading away franchise forward Kristaps Porzingis.
According to a report from Ian Begley of ESPN, several teams that were interested in making an offer for Porzingis didn't get an opportunity to do so before the Knicks pulled the trigger and traded the fourth-year forward to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Dennis Smith Jr., DeAndre Jordan, Wesley Matthews, and future picks. The Knicks did contact the New Orleans Pelicans about a potential deal involving Porzingis and disgruntled Pelicans forward Anthony Davis, but there was uncertainty about Porzingis' desire to play with the Pelicans long-term.
From ESPN:
"At the time of their trade of Porzingis, the Knicks had several offers for the 23-year-old big man, league sources told ESPN.
But multiple teams interested in making an offer for Porzingis said that they were unable to do so before New York traded Porzingis to Dallas, league sources said.
The Knicks were looking for salary-cap relief and young players or future first-round picks in a trade. So while the Knicks could have fielded more offers for Porzingis -- possibly increasing their return in the process -- the transaction with Dallas seemingly accomplished their objective."
Clearly, the Knicks were happy with the return that they received for Porzingis, or at least you could assume that they are, otherwise they wouldn't have made the deal. But it does seem strange that the team didn't wait to evaluate all potential offers before making the move.
On Sunday morning, Porzingis took to Instagram to share a cryptic message for Knicks fans, who will see their team back in action on Tuesday against the Pistons (7:30 p.m. ET -- Watch on FuboTV with NBA League Pass add-on).
"The city deserves better than that," Porzingis wrote. "My suggestion for Knicks fans is to STAY WOKE!!"
Obviously, there were some underlying issues between the Knicks and Porzingis that worked to sour his relationship with the team. Perhaps a fresh start will serve both sides well. Unfortunately for the Mavs however, they will have to wait a while to see their new prized piece in action, as Porzingis is not expected to play for them this season, as he continues to recover from the ACL injury that he suffered last season.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Sunday: scores, highlights, updates
There are three games of NBA action on Sunday
-
Cavs, Blazers make boring, sensible deal
The Cavs sent Rodney Hood to the Trail Blazers for Nik Stauskas, Wade Baldwin and two second-round...
-
2018-19 NBA Trade Tracker
A rundown of every deal this season as we approach the Feb. 7 trade deadline
-
Report: Cavs trade Hood to Trail Blazers
The Trail Blazers will send the Cavaliers two future second-round picks
-
Thunder vs. Celtics odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Celtics vs. Thunder game 10,000 ti...
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Raptors
The Raptors seek a season sweep over the Clippers