Knicks' Enes Kanter strongly opposes tanking: 'We're trying to win games here'

Tanking is always going to be a topic of conversation in the NBA, but never more so than in the final few months of the season, when teams start putting the tactic into effect. Of course, there are many people, both fans and people in the league, who are opposed to the idea. And you can add the New York Knicks' Enes Kanter to that list.

The Turkish big man made his feelings clear recently when discussing the Knicks' recent struggles, and their decision to start giving minutes to younger players in order to develop them. Via ESPN:

"Let me tell you something: The Knicks are paying me money to win games, to go out there and compete and try to win every game. Knicks are not paying me to tank or anything," Kanter said. "So my mindset is to go out there, it doesn't matter if we play the worst team or the best team, I said it before: I didn't get traded here to get a good draft pick. I came here to win games and make the playoffs. So I don't care, we're in whatever stretch we're in right now, I'm just going to go out there and fight every possession."

Kanter also said that he believes the Knicks should utilize the G League if they want to develop younger players instead of giving them minutes in the NBA at the end of the season.

"Let me tell you something, man: They can develop guys in the G League. This is not the time to develop young guys, or whatever, because we're trying to win games here," the Knicks' starting center said on Friday. "This team is paying us a lot of money, everybody, and all the fans are paying a lot money to watch the games and they're paying a lot of money for tickets, so they're not just coming here watching, 'Oh, this guy's getting better. This guy's developing.' No, we're trying to win games here, man. "I think that's how our mindset should be," he added. "And if they want to develop somebody, they can send him to the G League and we can see some development. But I think right now, we're trying to win games. We're not trying to develop nobody."

It's fine to be opposed to tanking, and it's quite understandable that Kanter would prefer to see younger players developed in the G League, especially considering he's the one set to lose minutes. However, when a team has reached the point in the season which the Knicks have, you have to start using the remaining games productively. They've lost nine games in a row, are 12 1/2 games out of the playoffs, and are without their best player for the rest of the season.

It would definitely be frustrating for Kanter, or any other veteran in this situation, but the Knicks have to do what's best for their long-term future. And that means positioning for the best draft pick possible while also giving some young guys a chance to prove themselves.