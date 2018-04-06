Knicks fans latest to recruit LeBron James with massive billboard across from MSG

Deep down, don't all humans just want to be wanted? That's not a problem for Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James, who in the last few months has seen billboards erected in several cities trying to recruit him to join their teams.

LeBron can opt out of his contract and become a free agent this summer, so fans from Philadelphia, Los Angeles, Portland and even his hometown Akron have put up billboards imploring him to play for their city. We knew it was only a matter of time before New York Knicks fans got in on the action, and that moment occurred on Thursday night, when NYC Ads Co. posted Instagram photos and video of a giant billboard across from Madison Square Garden challenging LeBron to join the Knicks.

"King of New York? Prove it," the billboard reads, along with the hashtag #KingJamesNYC18. The Instagram post has the caption, "The @nyknicks haven't hired the right team to recruit the King so we took matters into our own hands."

The Knicks last thought they had a chance to sign LeBron back in 2010, when he instead infamously made "the decision" to join the Miami Heat. While the Knicks have floundered in recent years, LeBron has won three titles -- two with the Heat and another one after returning to the Cavs.

New York isn't considered a realistic destination for LeBron this summer -- he'll likely want to join a team capable of contending for a title right away. The Knicks haven't made the playoffs since 2013, and their franchise player, Kristaps Porzingis, is going to miss significant time next season while recovering from an ACL tear.

But hey, New York, shoot your shot.