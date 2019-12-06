Knicks fire David Fizdale: New York coaching timeline shows history of impatience since Pat Riley era

After the front office hinted at it multiple times throughout the early portion of the 2019-20 season, the New York Knicks reportedly fired David Fizdale on Friday, bringing an end to an unceremonious tenure that resulted in a 21-83 record in less than two seasons. The Knicks had just lost their eighth straight game, a 129-92 defeat at the hands of the Nuggets on Thursday, bringing this season's record to 4-18, worst in the Eastern Conference.

This isn't the first time in recent history that a coach has been fired relatively quickly by the Knicks organization. Despite hiring coaching legends such as Don Nelson, Lenny Wilkens and Larry Brown, only one coach in the last 18 years has lasted more than 200 games at the helm. In fact, only two of 14 coaches have lasted three full seasons since Pat Riley's tenure ended in 1995: Jeff Van Gundy and Mike D'Antoni. Here's a quick look at recent Knicks head coaches and how long they lasted, starting with the Riley era in the early 1990s.

Pat Riley (1991-95)

Games: 328

328 Regular season: 223-105

223-105 Playoffs: 35-28

Don Nelson (1995-96)

Games: 59

59 Regular season: 34-25

34-25 Playoffs: N/A

Jeff Van Gundy (1996-2001)

Games: 420

420 Regular season: 248-172

248-172 Playoffs: 37-32

Don Chaney (2001-04)

Games: 184

184 Regular season: 72-112

72-112 Playoffs: N/A

Herb Williams (2004)

Games: 1

1 Regular season: 1-0

1-0 Playoffs: N/A

Lenny Wilkens (2004-05)

Games: 81

81 Regular season: 40-41

40-41 Playoffs: 0-4

Herb Williams (2005)

Games: 43

43 Regular season: 16-27

16-27 Playoffs: N/A

Larry Brown (2005-06)

Games: 82

82 Regular season: 23-59

23-59 Playoffs: N/A

Isiah Thomas (2006-08)

Games: 164

164 Regular season: 56-108

56-108 Playoffs: N/A

Mike D'Antoni (2008-12)

Games: 288

288 Regular season: 121-167

121-167 Playoffs: 0-4

Mike Woodson (2012-14)

Games: 188

188 Regular season: 109-79

109-79 Playoffs: 7-10

Derek Fisher (2014-16)

Games: 136

136 Regular season: 40-96

40-96 Playoffs: N/A

Kurt Rambis (2016)

Games: 28

28 Regular season: 9-19

9-19 Playoffs: N/A

Jeff Hornacek (2016-18)

Games: 164

164 Regular season: 60-104

60-104 Playoffs: N/A

David Fizdale (2018-19)