Knicks firing head coach David Fizdale sends NBA Twitter into a frenzy

On Friday, the New York Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale and assistant coach Keith Smart. The team currently occupies the lowest spot in the Eastern Conference with a 4-18 record and has eight straight losses. So the team isn't doing so great, to say the least, and is moving on from their current coach in hopes that makes a difference.

This was Fizdale's second season with the team. His exit is not expected to be the last in New York, if the team fails to be productive this season.

The Internet had a few jokes after the news came out and here are some of the best Twitter reactions:

CBS Sports' David Samson pointed out that it is going to take more than firing the HC to turn this team around.

"The Knicks continue to step in it," he said.

David Fizdale fired and I’ve had it with the @nyknicks pic.twitter.com/lywKUc4Xnj — David P. Samson (@DavidPSamson) December 6, 2019

Others agree.

Yeah. Fizdale was the problem. 🤦‍♂️ — Matt Petersen (@TheMattPetersen) December 6, 2019

Notice a theme in these tweets?

I’m actually happy for Coach Dave Fizdale, he’s a good man who’s was dealt a terrible hand with the Knicks.. But he’s not the only one who should be shown the door.. #KnicksStink — Reggie Miller (@ReggieMillerTNT) December 6, 2019

This move doesn't have people convinced the Knicks' future will be bright.

How the tenure of any Knicks head coach will go until James Dolan sells the team. pic.twitter.com/u5QE7Ekyxt — Dakota Schmidt (@Dakota_Schmidt) December 6, 2019

Losing your job: Not great

Losing your job but getting a ton of money? A little better.

David Fizdale finding out he gets paid $5+ million a year over the next 3 years to not coach James Dolans franchise anymore pic.twitter.com/dqkTSfmq9m — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) December 6, 2019

Take that money and RUN.

Fizdale after finessing the Knicks for his full salary pic.twitter.com/fZzabj931F — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 6, 2019

How Fizdale leaving the Knicks facility pic.twitter.com/8ndocFYQEG — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) December 6, 2019

A lot of Dallas Cowboys fans are jealous of Knicks fans right now.

Cowboys fans, watching the Knicks fire David Fizdale and the Panthers fire Ron Rivera pic.twitter.com/1TemenfvjX — NOTSportsCenter (@NOTSportsCenter) December 6, 2019

People don't tend to stick around in New York.

Only two Knicks coaches have lasted three full seasons since Pat Riley:



Jeff Van Gundy

Mike D'Antoni — Tom Haberstroh (@tomhaberstroh) December 6, 2019

Only time will tell if the Knicks will succeed, or at least succeed a little more, with a new head coach.