Knicks firing head coach David Fizdale sends NBA Twitter into a frenzy
Twitter had some jokes when it came to David Fizdale's firing
On Friday, the New York Knicks fired head coach David Fizdale and assistant coach Keith Smart. The team currently occupies the lowest spot in the Eastern Conference with a 4-18 record and has eight straight losses. So the team isn't doing so great, to say the least, and is moving on from their current coach in hopes that makes a difference.
This was Fizdale's second season with the team. His exit is not expected to be the last in New York, if the team fails to be productive this season.
The Internet had a few jokes after the news came out and here are some of the best Twitter reactions:
CBS Sports' David Samson pointed out that it is going to take more than firing the HC to turn this team around.
"The Knicks continue to step in it," he said.
Others agree.
Notice a theme in these tweets?
This move doesn't have people convinced the Knicks' future will be bright.
Losing your job: Not great
Losing your job but getting a ton of money? A little better.
Take that money and RUN.
A lot of Dallas Cowboys fans are jealous of Knicks fans right now.
People don't tend to stick around in New York.
Only time will tell if the Knicks will succeed, or at least succeed a little more, with a new head coach.
