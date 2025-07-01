The New York Knicks figure to have a quiet offseason compared to their two massive trades from a year ago when they acquired Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns to reshape their roster. This summer's activity will reportedly start with Jordan Clarkson, who became a late addition to the free agency market on Monday when he and the Utah Jazz agreed to a buyout. The former Sixth Man of the Year wanted to join a contender and he and the Knicks have mutual interest in getting a deal done once he clears waivers, according to multiple reports.

New York's core group will remain intact going into the 2025-26 season, but there is still work to do around the margins to try and build off a conference finals run and solidify its place as one of the favorites in a wide-open Eastern Conference this coming year.

One of their areas of need is adding some more scoring punch off the bench, as they are incredibly reliant on Jalen Brunson and their starting unit to create much of their offense. Finding someone to alleviate some of that pressure from Brunson and lead a bench unit, even if mostly for the regular season, needed to be a focal point and it appears the Knicks are on the verge of finding their answer with Clarkson.

Knicks reporters Steve Popper, Ian Begley and Stefan Bondy all reported the two sides were expected to work out a deal once Clarkson, 33, clears waivers later this week. Chris Haynes confirmed Clarkson's intention to sign in New York later Monday night. The Knicks can offer Clarkson the taxpayer midlevel ($5.7 million) or a minimum deal if he's willing to take one after securing his salary from the Jazz already.

If the Knicks could get him on a minimum, which Bondy reports would be the case, that would allow them to try adding another impact free agent with the tax MLE, but either way Clarkson's scoring punch off the bench will be welcome in New York. Clarkson averaged 16.2 points, 3.7 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game on 41/36/80 shooting splits in 37 appearances for the Jazz last season.