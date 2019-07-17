Knicks free-agent signing Reggie Bullock out indefinitely after undergoing neck surgery

The New York Knicks announced on Wednesday afternoon that free-agent signing Reggie Bullock will be out indefinitely after undergoing successful neck surgery in New York City.

Reggie Bullock underwent successful surgery today at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York for a cervical disc herniation. The team will plan to provide an update on his rehab and progress around the start of training camp.

Bullock's surgery comes after the two sides agreed to re-negotiate his deal this summer once his medical issues were discovered. Originally, Bullock reportedly agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal with New York, but instead ended up signing a two-year, $4.7 million contract, the second year of which is a team option.

This is just really tough news for Bullock, who had worked hard to establish himself as an elite shooter -- 39 percent from 3 for his career -- on the wing and earned what would have been the most lucrative contract of his career. Now he'll make just over $2 million next season, will have to rehab from a neck surgery and doesn't even have a guaranteed contract for the 2020-21 season.

As for the Knicks, this is a blow for them as well. They finished 28th in the league last season in 3-point shooting, knocking down just 34 percent of their attempts. Bullock would have been a big help in trying to solve that problem. He still could be, as this doesn't seem like an injury that will keep him out all season, but there's no guarantees when it comes to neck and back issues. Plus, even when he does get healthy, he'll be playing catch-up after spending much of the offseason -- at the very least -- rehabbing.