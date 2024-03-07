The New York Knicks are a MASH unit right now with four of their five starters injured. The good news is it sounds like two of them, Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby, are close to returning.

Brunson has only missed one game so far (effectively two games, as he was hurt on the first possession against the Cavs and didn't return). His knee injury looked scary by his reaction, but the MRI came back clean and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau called it a bruise.

Brunson went through practice on Thursday and said he doesn't know how, or even whether, the Knicks will list him on the injury report for Friday's home game vs. Orlando, per Knicks insider Fred Katz. It sounds like he's a pretty good bet to play.

Katz also reported that Anunoby, who underwent surgery to remove a loose bone fragment from his right elbow in the first week of February, is now listed as day-to-day and is participating in full-contact five-on-five practice. If Anunoby doesn't make it back for the Orlando game, it sounds like a decent bet he could play against the Sixers, who are in New York for consecutive games at MSG, on either Sunday or Tuesday.

Unless you were under a rock, you know that Anunoby's initial stint with the Knicks after the trade with Toronto was nothing short of remarkable. In 14 games, New York outscored opponents by a total of 252 points with him on the floor.

Anunoby hasn't played since Jan. 27 against the Heat, the same game in which Julius Randle dislocated his shoulder. Over that span, the Knicks have played under .500 at 7-9 with a minus-45 point differential.

As for Randle, it sounds like he's still a ways off from returning, though he has progressed to "light contact" in his workouts, according to Knicks insider Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News.

Last but not least, Mitchell Robinson, who was initially feared to have been lost for the season following ankle surgery in December. Now, according to a report prior to the All-Star break, the Knicks are "optimistic" that Robinson can return in April before the playoffs.

Winfield has since reported that Robinson is running and jumping, and Thibodeau's first official update on Robinson's progression prior to the All-Star break certainly sounded positive.

This is all outstanding news for the Knicks, who appear to be tracking toward being healthy and whole for the playoffs. That said, they don't have time to sit around waiting for their stars to return. Entering play on Thursday, they're tied with the Magic and Heat in the loss column for the Nos. 4-6 seeds, but they're just one game up on the No. 7 Sixers and two up on the No. 8 Pacers.

The Knicks have had way too positive a season to end up in the Play-In tournament, but it could very well happen. That's why Brunson and Anunoby, at least, can't get back soon enough.