Knicks GM makes no mention of Carmelo Anthony in blog about team's future

Knicks general manager Scott Perry penned an open letter on Thursday to fans wherein he discussed the team's future and how he plans to re-shape the franchise moving forward. It was an inspirational letter for Knicks fans, who've endured some tough seasons over the past several years.

But Perry made one glaring omission in the article that is of note: He made no mention of 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony, the 16-year veteran who has been in trade rumors for much of the offseason. Instead, Perry named Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis and others among those he intends to build around.

There are no shortcuts. Reshaping the Knicks as a championship contender will be a step-by-step process, and along the way, the plan will demand patience, as our young core of Kristaps Porzingis, Tim Hardaway Jr., Willy Hernangómez, Frank Ntilikina and Ron Baker mature.

So intentional omission or unfortunate oversight? I guess you can be the judge of that. But in a similar blog post last month, team president Steve Mills made the same omission by leaving Anthony out of his discussion about a new era of the franchise.

Coming from both the GM and the president of the franchise, that doesn't seem to bode well for Anthony's long-term future with the team.

Earlier this week, a report indicated that Anthony's camp is holding out hope that he'll be dealt to the Rockets soon -- perhaps as soon as Monday. And while Perry's letter is far from confirmation that the teams are nearing a deal, it's a curious slighting given the sensitivity of Anthony's situation in New York.