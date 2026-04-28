The Atlanta Hawks will travel to take on the New York Knicks for Game 5 in their first-round series in the 2026 NBA playoffs. The series is tied 2-2 after New York (53-29) defeated Atlanta (46-36) 114-98 on Saturday. OG Anunoby led the Knicks with 22 points, while CJ McCollum led the Hawks with 17 points. It is now a best-of-three series.

Tipoff is at 8 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in New York. The Knicks are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Hawks vs. Knicks odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 213.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Hawks picks, check out the Hawks vs. Knicks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hawks vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Knicks:

Hawks vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -6.5 at FanDuel Hawks vs. Knicks over/under: 213.5 points Hawks vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -265, Hawks +215 Hawks vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Hawks vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Hawks vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hawks vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (213.5). In over-/nder betting, 55% of all Hawks games on the road have gone Over the total this season. When the line is between 212-215, 100% of the Hawks' games have gone over the total.

The Knicks are projected to have six players score over 11.3 points, led by Jalen Johnson. Jalen Brunson is expected to lead the way for the Knicks with 27.3 points, and five players are projected to score over 11.8 for New York. Per 10,000 sims, the model projects 219 total points, making the Over a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Hawks vs. Knicks spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Hawks vs Knicks at FanDuel here:

How to make Hawks vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession of Hawks vs. Knicks 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Hawks vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.