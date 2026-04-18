The Cinderella Atlanta Hawks will meet the playoff battle-tested New York Knicks in the first round of the Eastern Conference NBA playoffs on Saturday. The New York Knicks fired their head coach last season after making the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. The sixth-seeded Hawks (49-23) have lost three of four entering the 2026 NBA playoffs. The third-seeded Knicks (53-29) are entering the postseason after winning four of their last five games. The Knicks won two of the three regular-season meetings.

Tipoff is at 6 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Hawks lead the all-time series 204-195. The latest Hawks vs. Knicks odds have New York as 5.5-point favorites, while the over/under for total points scored is 217.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Hawks picks, check out the Hawks vs. Knicks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 23-9 roll (72%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hawks vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Hawks:

Hawks vs. Knicks spread: Knicks -5.5 at FanDuel Hawks vs. Knicks over/under: 217.5 points Hawks vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -239, Hawks +197 Hawks vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Hawks vs. Knicks streaming: Prime Video

Top Hawks vs. Knicks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hawks vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (217.5) in over-under betting. The total has gone Over in six of the Hawks' last nine road games. The total has gone Over in 12 of the Knicks' last 18 games played on a Saturday. Two of the Hawks last three games were played to the Over also.

Six players are expected to score in double figures for the Hawks, including Jalen Johnson with 20.9 points. Five players are projected to score double figures for the Knicks, with Jalen Brunson leading the way with 27.5 points. With that, 220 combined points are scored, per 10,000 simulations run, as the Over hits 52.3% of the time. See the Hawks vs. Knicks spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Hawks vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits 70% of the time in an A-rated pick. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Hawks vs. Knicks, and which side of the spread hits in 70% of simulations in an A-rated pick? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hawks vs. Knicks line to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.