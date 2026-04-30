The third-seeded New York Knicks look to close out their best-of-seven series with the sixth-seeded Atlanta Hawks when they meet in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff matchup on Thursday. New York grabbed a 3-2 series lead with a dominating 126-97 win on Tuesday. The Knicks (53-29), who are looking to reach the conference semifinals for the fourth consecutive season, are 23-20 on the road, including the postseason. The Hawks (46-36), who are looking to reach the second round for the first time since 2020-21, are 25-18 on their home floor.

Tip-off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Knicks lead the all-time postseason series 12-7, but the Hawks have won six of the past 10 playoff meetings. New York is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Hawks vs. Knicks odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 213.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Hawks picks, check out the Knicks vs. Hawks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the second full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 25-9 roll (74%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Hawks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: Knicks -2.5 at FanDuel Knicks vs. Hawks over/under: 213.5 points Knicks vs. Hawks money line: Knicks -136, Hawks +114 Knicks vs. Hawks picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Hawks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Knicks vs. Hawks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hawks vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (213.5). The Over has hit in two of the last three head-to-head meetings. The Over has also hit in two of the last three New York games, and in four of the last eight Atlanta matchups. Atlanta had the sixth-best scoring offense during the regular season, averaging 118.5 points per game, while New York was 10th at 116.5 points.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Knicks to have five players scoring 11.2 or more points, led by Jalen Brunson's 26.5 points. Jalen Johnson is projected to lead the Hawks with 21.8 points scored, as six Atlanta players score 11.8 or more points. The teams are projected to combine for 217 total points as the Over hits in 54.6% of simulations, making it a great selection for anybody targeting NBA parlay betting. See the Knicks vs. Hawks spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Knicks vs. Hawks at FanDuel here:

How to make Hawks vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession of Knicks vs. Hawks 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.