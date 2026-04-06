In a potential Eastern Conference first-round playoff preview, the New York Knicks battle the Atlanta Hawks on Monday. New York is coming off a 136-96 win over Chicago on Friday, while Atlanta downed Brooklyn 141-107 on Friday. The Knicks (50-28), who are currently the third seed in the Eastern Conference, are 21-19 on the road this season. The Hawks (45-33), who are the fifth seed in the East, are 23-16 on their home floor this season.

Tipoff from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, is set for 7 p.m. ET. The season series is tied 1-1, with the Hawks winning the most recent game 111-99 on January 2. The Hawks are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Hawks odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 227.5. Before making any Hawks vs. Knicks picks, check out the Knicks vs. Hawks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 25 on a sizzling 47-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Hawks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Hawks:

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: Hawks -1.5 at DraftKings Knicks vs. Hawks over/under: 227.5 points Knicks vs. Hawks money line: Hawks -120, Knicks +100 Knicks vs. Hawks picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Hawks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Knicks vs. Hawks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. Hawks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (227.5). The Over has hit in five of the last seven games against a Southeast Division opponent. The total has gone over in four of the Hawks' last five games played on a Monday, and the Hawks played their last game to the over.

The SportsLine model is projecting the Knicks to have five players scoring 11 or more points, led by Jalen Brunson with 25.2 points. Jalen Johnson is projected to lead the Hawks with 20 points scored. The teams are projected to combine for 234 total points, making the Over the value play. See the spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Knicks vs. Hawks picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Knicks vs. Hawks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.