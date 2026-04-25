The New York Knicks will look to get back in their series when they meet the Atlanta Hawks in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round 2026 NBA playoff matchup on Saturday. The Knicks opened the series with a 113-102 win, but the Hawks bounced back with a pair of 1-point victories in Game 2 and Game 3. Jock Landale (ankle) is out for Atlanta.

Tipoff from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is set for 6 p.m. ET. The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Knicks vs. Hawks odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 214.5. Before making any Hawks vs. Knicks picks, check out the Knicks vs. Hawks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered the first full week of the 2026 NBA playoffs on a sizzling 24-9 roll (73%) on top-rated NBA spread picks this season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Knicks vs. Hawks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Hawks vs. Knicks:

Knicks vs. Hawks spread: Knicks -2.5 at FanDuel Knicks vs. Hawks over/under: 214.5 points Knicks vs. Hawks money line: Knicks -133, Hawks +112 Knicks vs. Hawks picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Hawks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

Top Knicks vs. Hawks predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Knicks vs. Hawks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (214.5). New York finished the regular season with the 10th-best offense in the NBA, averaging 116.5 points per game. Atlanta, meanwhile, was sixth in points scored, averaging 118.5, as the Hawks have made 47.4% of their shots, 13th-best.

The SportsLine model is projecting the 217 combined points as the Over hits 52% of the time, making it the value pick for NBA parlay betting. See the Knicks vs. Hawks spread pick at SportsLine, and you can bet the Over in Knicks vs. Hawks at FanDuel here:

How to make Knicks vs. Hawks picks

After simulating each possession of Hawks vs. Knicks 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Hawks, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.