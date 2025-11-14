Eastern Conference teams who are off to strong starts meet on Friday when the New York Knicks host the Miami Heat. New York is 7-4 and sits tied with the 76ers for second in the conference. The Heat, meanwhile, are 7-5 as they look to bounce back from a 37-45 campaign last season. Bam Adebayo (toe) and Tyler Herro (ankle) are among the players out for Miami. Jalen Brunson (ankle) has been ruled out for New York.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. New York is a 5.5-point home favorite in the latest Knicks vs. Heat odds, while the over/under is 238.5. Before making an Heat vs. Knicks picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model enters Week 4 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 26-13 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated Heat vs. Knicks 10,000 times. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Heat:

Knicks vs. Heat spread: Knicks -5.5 Knicks vs. Heat over/under: 238.5 points Knicks vs. Heat money line: Knicks -231, Heat +190 Knicks vs. Heat picks: See picks at SportsLine Knicks vs. Heat streaming: Amazon Prime

How to make Knicks vs. Heat picks

SportsLine's model has simulated Heat vs. Knicks 10,000 times and is going Under 238.5 combined points. Both teams are missing some key scorers, with Brunson's absence particularly looming large from a scoring standpoint. Brunson ranks ninth in the NBA with 28 points per game.

SportsLine's model projects that Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges pick up some that scoring slack, but no player from either team reaches 25 points in the simulations. The model projects 235 combined points as the Under hits in well over 50% of simulations.

