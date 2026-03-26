A potential playoff preview in the Eastern Conference takes place on Thursday as the New York Knicks visit the Charlotte Hornets. New York (48-25) is riding a seven-game win streak, which is the longest active in the conference, and the Knicks most recently knocked off New Orleans, 121-116, on Tuesday. Charlotte (38-34) is on a four-game win streak of its own and has won six of its last seven, including a 44-point blowout of Sacramento on Tuesday. The teams will also meet on the last day of the regular season.

Tip-off from is at 7 p.m. ET from the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. The Knicks won both of the prior matchups this season, each by 15-plus points. Charlotte is the 1.5-point favorite in the latest Hornets vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 222.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Hornets picks, check out the Hornets vs. Knicks predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model entered Week 23 on a sizzling 44-20 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Hornets vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Hornets:

Hornets vs. Knicks spread: Charlotte -1.5 at DraftKings Hornets vs. Knicks over/under: 222.5 points Hornets vs. Knicks money line: New York +101, Charlotte -120 Hornets vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Hornets vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Knicks vs. Hornets predictions

After 10,000 simulations of Hornets vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (222.5). The last two -- and three of the last four -- Knicks games have eclipsed the total, while Charlotte has seen three of its last five home games go over. These are two of the best offenses in the NBA, with both ranking among the top four in offensive rating. While New York also possesses a strong defense, Charlotte lags on that end of the court, ranking outside the top 10 in defensive rating.

Both squads are healthy entering this matchup, with all nine players that are averaging over 14 ppg available to play. New York is projected to have the top two scorers -- each going for more than 20 points -- but Charlotte counters with depth, forecasting to have more players with 8+ points than the Knicks. Both defenses will be tested, as each team is projected to allow at least four more points than its season average, which allows the Over to hit in 56.5% of simulations. See the Knicks vs. Hornets spread pick at SportsLine.

How to make Hornets vs. Knicks picks

After simulating each possession 10,000 times, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Hornets, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Hornets vs. Knicks line to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.