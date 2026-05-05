Knicks' Jalen Brunson burns 76ers in record rout; Tigers' Tarik Skubal needs surgery; a Giannis-Jaylen swap?
Plus, Anthony Edwards returns in surprise as Wolves overcome Victor Wembanyama's 12 blocks
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🏀 Five things to know Tuesday
- Jalen Brunson's 35-point outburst helped the Knicks blow out the 76ers. Those hoping for some drama in Game 1 can blame Brunson for a snoozer. He shot 66.7% from the field -- including 50% from 3-point range -- while leading New York to a 137-98 win. The 39-point win was the largest Game 1 victory in Knicks history, and it marked the first time in NBA history a team won back-to-back playoff games by that margin. Meanwhile, Victor Wembanyama's record 12 blocks weren't enough to prevent Anthony Edwards and the Timberwolves from stunning the Spurs with a 104-102 win in Game 1. There are no guarantees in the playoffs, huh? Here are our staff's takes on last night's winners and losers.
- Tigers ace Tarik Skubal needs elbow surgery. The Tigers' rotation will look less fearsome now that Skubal has been diagnosed with loose bodies in his elbow, which must be removed via surgery. Skubal has posted a 2.70 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in seven starts. There is no timetable for Skubal's return, but players typically miss multiple months with his kind of injury. That likely dings Skubal's chances at winning yet a third Cy Young Award, but it opens the door for a handful of other aces in the AL.
- Taylor Hall pushed the Hurricanes to 6-0 in the NHL playoffs. Before the puck has even dropped on some second-round series, the Canes already hold a 2-0 lead over the Flyers. Hall played the role of hero in Game 2, scoring the OT winner in a 3-2 victory that kept Carolina undefeated in the postseason. In Sin City, Carter Hart held the Ducks' offense in check to seal a 3-1 win for the Golden Knights. Stay locked in on all the second-round action with our updated bracket and scores.
- The Magic are looking for a new coach after blowing a 3-1 series lead. Orlando just watched a 3-1 lead slip through its hands against the Pistons, and the team has fired coach Jamahl Mosley after that collapse. The Magic entered 2025-26 with high expectations only to lose in the first round as the No. 8 seed, and Mosley exits with an overall record of 189-221. Billy Donovan would be a good fit for Orlando -- if he hadn't already burned the franchise once.
- Legendary Yankees broadcaster John Sterling has died at 87. In much sadder news this morning, baseball lost an iconic voice Monday when Sterling died at the age of 87. Sterling worked a total of 26 years and 5,631 games calling the Yankees, becoming synonymous with baseball in the Bronx. Sterling was known for putting his unique spin on things -- especially when it came to the long ball. Here are his 10 most iconic home run calls in his more than three decades on the mic.
👀 Do not miss this: Giannis Antetokounmpo for Jaylen Brown?
Now that the Celtics' season is over, it's time to fire up the rumor mill, especially as it pertains to Jaylen Brown. Following a Game 7 loss to the 76ers, Brown made a number of eyebrow-raising comments on a Twitch stream, which only added fuel to the fire.
So, if we're going to speculate about offseason trades, why not shoot for the moon? What if the Celtics and Bucks swapped supertars with Brown going to Milwaukee and Giannis Antetokounmpo going to Boston? It's easy to see why the Celtics would want Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP who is one of the most dominant players in the league when healthy.
But why would the Bucks agree to this deal? Our own Sam Quinn explains ...
- Quinn: "The Bucks could look at Brown as a superstar who would potentially embrace playing in Milwaukee and lift them up in the short term while they wait out their pick debt. A championship with Brown as their best player is probably unlikely, but selling tickets and keeping fans engaged matters in markets like Milwaukee. If that is a priority for ownership, Brown checks that box."
Brown and Antetokounmpo aren't the only stars who could be on the move this summer. Following an early playoff exit, the Raptors need to make a move, and a reunion with Kawhi Leonard makes a lot of sense.
Of course, the NBA playoffs are ongoing, and we have you covered from all angles there:
- Expert predictions for every second-round series.
- The biggest question for each second-round series.
- Updated playoff bracket complete with broadcast schedule and scores.
🏈 Texas primed for bounce-back in 2026
Don't let the 10-3 record fool you. The 2025 season was a disappointment for Texas, which was the preseason No. 1 team led by a Heisman Trophy favorite in Arch Manning. The good news for the Horns is that they'll get a shot at redemption this fall, and they might be ready for the limelight now.
One of the team's biggest offseason priorities? Adding weaponry around Manning. In addition to landing star WR Cam Coleman, the Longhorns also paid up to land a two-headed monster in the backfield, as Richard Johnson explains.
- Johnson: "Instead, it turned into a bidding war in what one Big Ten general manager called a 'stupid' running back market. Florida ultimately ponied up more than $1 million to keep Baugh, but Texas was not deterred. The Longhorns added Hollywood Smothers (NC State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State), hardly consolation prizes, forming a two-headed backfield monster better than many bell-cow systems."
Texas initially targeted Florida RB Jadan Baugh, but he chose to remain in Gainesville following a Christmas Eve visit and a little Chick-fil-A breakfast. That probably would've worked on me, too.
On an unrelated college football note, few things have made me feel as old as Maurice Jones-Drew's son, Deuce Jones-Drew, announcing his commitment to UCLA.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- The Cubs are cooking and climbing in the latest MLB Power Rankings.
- The early leader in the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year race is ... Jeremiyah Love.
- Arch Manning isn't the first QB off the board in Ryan Wilson's way-too-early 2027 mock draft.
- Here's the biggest post-draft question facing each NFL team.
- Rick Barnes is aiming for the Final Four after landing a commitment from Juke Harris.
- With Kentucky's rivals thriving, Mark Pope is feeling the heat more than ever.
- Expert predictions for the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs are hot off the presses.
- With their first-round flop, the Lightning were the NHL's biggest playoff disappointment.
- Here are potential landing spots for Hailey Van Lith after she was waived by the Sky.
- Want some UEFA Champions League expert predictions? Your wish has been granted.
- Arsenal suddenly find themselves back in the EPL title race.
📺 What we're watching Tuesday
⚽ UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Arsenal, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+
🏀 Cavaliers at Pistons, Game 1, 7 p.m. on NBCSN
🏒 Wild at Avalanche, Game 2, 8 p.m. on ESPN
⚾ Dodgers at Astros, 8:10 p.m. on TBS
🏀 Lakers at Thunder, Game 1, 8:30 p.m. on NBC