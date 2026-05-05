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🏀 Five things to know Tuesday

👀 Do not miss this: Giannis Antetokounmpo for Jaylen Brown?

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Now that the Celtics' season is over, it's time to fire up the rumor mill, especially as it pertains to Jaylen Brown. Following a Game 7 loss to the 76ers, Brown made a number of eyebrow-raising comments on a Twitch stream, which only added fuel to the fire.

So, if we're going to speculate about offseason trades, why not shoot for the moon? What if the Celtics and Bucks swapped supertars with Brown going to Milwaukee and Giannis Antetokounmpo going to Boston? It's easy to see why the Celtics would want Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP who is one of the most dominant players in the league when healthy.

But why would the Bucks agree to this deal? Our own Sam Quinn explains ...

Quinn: "The Bucks could look at Brown as a superstar who would potentially embrace playing in Milwaukee and lift them up in the short term while they wait out their pick debt. A championship with Brown as their best player is probably unlikely, but selling tickets and keeping fans engaged matters in markets like Milwaukee. If that is a priority for ownership, Brown checks that box."

Brown and Antetokounmpo aren't the only stars who could be on the move this summer. Following an early playoff exit, the Raptors need to make a move, and a reunion with Kawhi Leonard makes a lot of sense.

Of course, the NBA playoffs are ongoing, and we have you covered from all angles there:

🏈 Texas primed for bounce-back in 2026

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Don't let the 10-3 record fool you. The 2025 season was a disappointment for Texas, which was the preseason No. 1 team led by a Heisman Trophy favorite in Arch Manning. The good news for the Horns is that they'll get a shot at redemption this fall, and they might be ready for the limelight now.

One of the team's biggest offseason priorities? Adding weaponry around Manning. In addition to landing star WR Cam Coleman, the Longhorns also paid up to land a two-headed monster in the backfield, as Richard Johnson explains.

Johnson: "Instead, it turned into a bidding war in what one Big Ten general manager called a 'stupid' running back market. Florida ultimately ponied up more than $1 million to keep Baugh, but Texas was not deterred. The Longhorns added Hollywood Smothers (NC State) and Raleek Brown (Arizona State), hardly consolation prizes, forming a two-headed backfield monster better than many bell-cow systems."

Texas initially targeted Florida RB Jadan Baugh, but he chose to remain in Gainesville following a Christmas Eve visit and a little Chick-fil-A breakfast. That probably would've worked on me, too.

On an unrelated college football note, few things have made me feel as old as Maurice Jones-Drew's son, Deuce Jones-Drew, announcing his commitment to UCLA.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Tuesday

⚽ UEFA Champions League: Atlético Madrid at Arsenal, 3 p.m. on CBS/Paramount+

🏀 Cavaliers at Pistons, Game 1, 7 p.m. on NBCSN

🏒 Wild at Avalanche, Game 2, 8 p.m. on ESPN

⚾ Dodgers at Astros, 8:10 p.m. on TBS

🏀 Lakers at Thunder, Game 1, 8:30 p.m. on NBC