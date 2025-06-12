Tom Thibodeau is out in New York, but Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart appreciate all he did for them and the Knicks as a whole. That duo was highly complimentary of Thibodeau on the latest episode of their podcast, "The Roommates Show."

Brunson and Hart both shared their feelings about Thibodeau for the first time since he was fired. Hart gave his former coach a lot of credit for taking the job when the Knicks were at a low point and turning them into a championship contender.

"He took the job when the Knicks were just buns, like 20 wins," Hart said. "He was there for five years. Made the playoffs in four years. First Eastern Conference finals in 25 years. He helped Knicks basketball go back to the top level in the league. He should get a lot of credit for the foundation that he built."

Knicks coaching search: New York denied permission to speak with Bulls' Billy Donovan, Hawks' Quin Snyder Zachary Pereles

Brunson echoed that sentiment and said Thibodeau helped him develop self-confidence and pushed him to get better over the last few years.

"Helped me become a two-time All-Star, two-time All-NBA," Brunson said. "The things he's done for me, obviously individually, I'm so grateful for. He had a confidence in me that I knew I had, but it's great to see someone push me to be better. … To have Thibs do what he did for my career, I'm so grateful and thankful for. Not enough things can be said about what he's meant to myself and my career."

Hart added that Thibodeau gave him his first real taste of stability in the NBA and that allowed him to "flourish" with the Knicks.

"I had a lot of instability in the early part of my career," Hart said. "He gave me that stability and the opportunity to flourish as a player and a starter in the league. I'm always gonna be forever grateful for him."

With some on social media celebrating Thibodeau's firing, Hart has come to his defense, saying fans should be more grateful for what he built.

"There should be nothing but praise for him and his time in New York," Hart said in a sentiment he later reiterated on X.

Brunson has been named to the All Star team and earned second-team All-NBA honors in each of the last two seasons. Hart just completed perhaps the best season of his career with 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

The Knicks are in the midst of their search for Thibodeau's replacement, and they have been stonewalled numerous times when asking other teams for permission to speak with their sitting head coach. Even with those names crossed off the list, there are still some viable options for New York.