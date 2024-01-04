Josh Hart was looking to make a play as the New York Knicks brought the ball up the court against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Instead, he earned a fair amount of ridicule after throwing an errant pass out of bounds.

After rebounding the ball during the first quarter, Hart had the ball at the top of the key and was looking to find one of his teammates. Unfortunately for Hart, the pass was several feet above anyone's head and the ball sailed out of bounds.

While it was a fairly brutal pass, Hart decided to make the most of a bad situation. Following Wednesday's game, Hart tweeted out a meme of his errant pass and tagged the NFL's Washington Commanders in the post. In the meme, Hart swapped out the basketball court for a football field and could be seen tossing the ball down the field.

Hart did show off a very strong arm, and the Commanders haven't had the best luck at quarterback in recent years, so you never know.

It was one of the more wild bad passes that the NBA world has seen during the 2023-24 season. Still, the fact that Hart was able to laugh at it made it even more hilarious.