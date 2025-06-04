New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns played through the NBA playoffs in pain, and he is getting those injuries treated this offseason. Towns underwent procedures to repair a bruised left knee and ligament damage on his left finger, according to ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

Towns had the injuries evaluated and addressed in the days immediately following the Knicks' Game 6 loss to the Indiana Pacers in the Eastern Conference finals. He chose to undergo the procedures in short order so he would be ready in time for the 2025-26 season, per Shelburne.

As is the case with a number of players, Towns got progressively more banged up as the postseason wore on. He hurt his knee in the second-round series against the Boston Celtics before injuring his finger against the Pacers.

Towns averaged 21.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in the postseason. While Towns' contributions on the offensive end were easy to see, the Knicks reportedly grew frustrated with his efforts on the other end of the floor. After just one season in New York, Towns' future with the Knicks is in question, even though he earned third-team All-NBA honors and was named to the All-Star team.

The big man is eligible for a contract extension this summer, so Towns' name has already been brought up in trade rumors. Our own Sam Quinn pondered what a blockbuster involving Towns and Kevin Durant might look like.