A cross-conference matchup on Tuesday's NBA schedule has the New York Knicks hosting the Sacramento Kings. New York (27-18) has won back-to-back games, most recently defeating Philadelphia, 112-109, on Saturday. Sacramento (12-35) has dropped five straight, last falling to Detroit, 139-116, on Sunday. Zach LaVine (back) is questionable for Sacramento while Keegan Murray (ankle) is out.

Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. ET from Madison Square Garden in Manhattan, N.Y. The Kings won the last matchup on Jan. 14 by a 112-101 score. New York is a 13.5-point favorite in the latest Kings vs. Knicks odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 230.5. Before making any Knicks vs. Kings picks, check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past eight-plus seasons. The model enters Week 15 of the 2025-26 NBA season on a sizzling 37-16 roll on top-rated NBA spread picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its NBA betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has simulated Kings vs. Knicks 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NBA picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NBA odds and NBA betting lines for Knicks vs. Kings:

Kings vs. Knicks spread: New York -13.5 at DraftKings Kings vs. Knicks over/under: 230.5 points Kings vs. Knicks money line: Knicks -775, Kings +533 Kings vs. Knicks picks: See picks at SportsLine Kings vs. Knicks streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Knicks vs. Kings picks

After 10,000 simulations of Kings vs. Knicks, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (230.5). Each of the last four Sacramento games have hit the Over, which coincides with Domantas Sabonis returning to the court. He elevates the Kings offense and isn't exactly a deterrence on the defensive end, which allows for more points to be scored in both teams' baskets.

These teams have played three times since the start of 2025, and they've games have averaged 237.7 combined points. The model projects another high-scoring affair as 11 different players are forecasted to reach double figures. SportsLine's model projects 232 total points as the Over hits over 50% of the time.

It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that hits in almost 60% of simulations. You can head to SportsLine to see the model's NBA picks.

So who wins Knicks vs. Kings, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Kings vs. Knicks spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $10,000 on top-rated NBA picks, and find out.