Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis done for game vs. Heat but X-rays on ankle negative

Update: According to multiple reports, X-rays on Porzingis' ankle were negative, and he was originally reported as available to return to the game. However, the Knicks later announced that Porzingis would not re-enter the game.

Knicks say Kristaps Porzingis will not return to tonight's game. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) November 30, 2017

The New York Knicks are unquestionably Kristaps Porzingis' team now, so the last thing they want to see is their 7-foot-3 unicorn hobbling to the locker room with an injury.

But unfortunately that's exactly what happened Wednesday against the Miami Heat (GameTracker), as Porzingis appeared to roll his ankle pretty badly after he was stepped on by Heat forward Justise Winslow.

Porzingis to locker room with ankle injury. Bye. pic.twitter.com/V4ALVzGfM8 — Will donate ankle for playoffs (@World_Wide_Wob) November 30, 2017

Porzingis was helped to the locker room, where he underwent further tests.