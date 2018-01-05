Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis expects to make NBA All-Star Game for the first time

Kristaps Porzingis might be the future of the Knicks with plenty of much-deserved hype around him, but that hasn't translated to accolades. Not yet anyways. The third-year big man's exciting start to his NBA career has yet to lead to an All-Star Game appearance. However, with him being the sole star for the Knicks, that could change this season.

Porzingis currently ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference for fan votes behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Joel Embiid. That would leave him just shy of the chance to be a starter, but Porzingis is confident he'll get a chance to play in the event this season even if he's not voted in by fans.

Porzingis said even if he's not voted a starter for the Eastern Conference All-Star Game next month, he feels the coaches will pick him as a reserve. "I believe so," Porzingis said following Friday's shootaround. "I think with all the different things that I've seen this season from coaches, the double teams and all that, I do believe the coaches are paying a lot of attention to me. Hopefully in their eyes I deserve to get that spot." via Newsday

Porzingis' role with the Knicks has certainly increased this season with the departure of Carmelo Anthony in the summer. His usage rate is at a career high, and with New York facing so many injuries it's led to Porzingis playing arguably taking on one of the heaviest workloads in the East.

However, Porzingis knows that if he's going to make his first All-Star appearance then he'll need the results on the court to go along with it.

"Very important," he said. "It's a dream of mine to be an All-Star. Since I got to the NBA that's something I want to achieve individually, but also realizing that's not how you want to be remembered – only as a good individual player. "All of that will come with winning. If we win we're all going to look good and I'm sure I'm going to be an All-Star."

With the Knicks in the mix for a playoff spot in a conference lacking star power, this could be the perfect season for Porzingis to get in. It would be easy enough if he got the fan votes, but the coaches can be fickle when it comes to the reserves. He'll need to impress more than fans if he wants to be playing in Los Angeles in February.