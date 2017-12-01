Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis fully embracing the nickname he once didn't understand
Kristaps Porzingis, also known as the 'Unicorn,' was initially confused by the nickname
Everything Kristaps Porzingis is able to do on the floor shocked players and fans his rookie year, but it wasn't until Kevin Durant called him a "basketball unicorn" that a nickname stuck.
The Knicks star has embraced the nickname to the point where he has a pair of shoes with unicorns on them. While calling players "Unicorns" has gotten a little played out over the last couple seasons, it's only with Porzingis where the name has not only stuck, but just seems to work.
In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on the "The Tonight Show," Porzingis revealed something interesting about the nickname and his embrace of it. Originally, he didn't understand it at all. He wasn't even sure what a unicorn was.
"At first I was a little confused. I was like, what is this? A horse with a ponytail? What does it mean? But then they explained it to me. What he tried to say was that I am a unique player. It was nice to hear him say good things about me."
More players with unique skill sets have entered the league, and that will only continue. Some will be called "unicorns," too. But the nickname should only stick with Porzingis.
