Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis helped off court after injuring left knee against Bucks
Porzingis landed awkwardly after a dunk
New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis needed help to leave the court Tuesday night during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Porzingis drove down the lane and threw down an impressive one-hand jam, but as he came back down, landed awkwardly on his left leg. Immediately, Porzingis crumpled to the floor and clutched his left knee.
Unable to put much weight on his left leg, Porzingis was soon helped to the locker room.
Porzingis has had trouble with his left knee earlier this season. He left a game in the middle of December after injuring that knee, then missed the next two games.
There has been no official word on Porzingis' status, but it certainly doesn't look good. Hopefully it will end up being an injury that looks worse than it actually is.
-
Wall had some things to say about Gortat
Wall was commenting on Gortat's recent controversial tweet
-
Report: LeBron lashed out at Cavs execs
The Cavs held the team meeting after giving up 148 points to the Thunder in January
-
NBA Tuesday scores, highlights, updates
We have all the scores, highlights and news from an NBA Tuesday
-
Hawks GM: LeBron likely leaked GS rumor
Reports emerged last week indicating LBJ would be willing to meet with Golden State if it had...
-
Russ makes reporter answer own question
'What's my answer?'
-
Every team's biggest trade deadline need
What should your team be looking for as the trade deadline approaches?
Add a Comment