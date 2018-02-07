Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis helped off court after injuring left knee against Bucks

Porzingis landed awkwardly after a dunk

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis needed help to leave the court Tuesday night during the second quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Porzingis drove down the lane and threw down an impressive one-hand jam, but as he came back down, landed awkwardly on his left leg. Immediately, Porzingis crumpled to the floor and clutched his left knee.

Unable to put much weight on his left leg, Porzingis was soon helped to the locker room.

Porzingis has had trouble with his left knee earlier this season. He left a game in the middle of December after injuring that knee, then missed the next two games.

There has been no official word on Porzingis' status, but it certainly doesn't look good. Hopefully it will end up being an injury that looks worse than it actually is. 

NBA Writer

Jack Maloney lives and writes in Milwaukee, where, like the Bucks, he is trying to own the future. Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories