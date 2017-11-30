Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis injures ankle, OK to return with X-rays negative

The 7-foot-3 forward rolled his ankle after being stepped on by Miami's Justise Winslow

Update: According to multiple reports, X-rays on Porzingis' ankle were negative, and he is available to return to the game.

The New York Knicks are unquestionably Kristaps Porzingis' team now, so the last thing they want to see is their 7-foot-3 unicorn hobbling to the locker room with an injury.

But unfortunately that's exactly what happened Wednesday against the Miami Heat, as Porzingis appeared to roll his ankle pretty badly after he was stepped on by Heat forward Justise Winslow.

Porzingis was helped to the locker room, where he underwent further tests.

