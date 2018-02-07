Knicks' Kristaps Porzingis tears ACL in left knee, will miss rest of season

New York Knicks star Kristaps Porzingis suffered a torn ACL in his left knee during the Knicks' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. He will be out for the remainder of the season.

Medical Update: An MRI confirmed that Kristaps Porzingis tore the ACL in his left knee. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 7, 2018

During the second quarter, Porzingis drove down the lane and threw down an impressive one-hand jam over Giannis Antetokounmpo, but as he came down, landed awkwardly on his left leg.

Porzingis crumpled to the floor and clutched his left knee. He was unable to put much weight on his left leg, and needed to be helped to the locker room.

Kristaps with the filthy dunk, lands and hurts his leg.



Had to be helped off the court. pic.twitter.com/rjBWCkgjQv — The Knicks Wall (@TheKnicksWall) February 7, 2018

Porzingis had trouble with his left knee earlier this season. He left a game in the middle of December after injuring that knee, then missed the next two games.